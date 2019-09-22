السيد حسن نصرالله

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that dire consequences await them in the event that a confrontation with Iran takes place.

“Don’t bet on a war against Iran because they will destroy you. Your house is made of glass and your economy is made of glass. Like the glass cities in the UAE. […] You have already begun to pay the price of the war against Yemen”, Nasrallah said.

The movement’s leader also called on Saudi Arabia and its allies to end their military campaign in Yemen against the Houthi militants, arguing that it would be better for them to do so than buy more air defences to fend off Houthi aerial attacks.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif cautioned the US against launching an attack against his country, warning that it would result in Tehran starting an “all-out war” against the aggressor. The warning came as Washington accused Iran of conducting a strike against Saudi Aramco oil refineries, something which has been claimed by Yemen’s Houthi militants.

US President Donald Trump said that his country is “locked and loaded” to respond to the attack once Saudi Arabia points the finger at the “culprit” behind it, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the incident an “act of war” by Tehran.

Saudi authorities presented pieces of a cruise missile and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on 19 September, insisting that they are of Iranian origin, with the defence ministry saying that the attack was “unquestionably sponsored by Iran”.

ALSO READ  US Senator calls on Trump to bomb Iran to 'break the regime's back'

Tehran has vehemently denied the accusations. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has demanded that Riyadh provide Iran with access to study the so-called proof substantiating the accusations against the Islamic Republic.

 

Source: Sputnik

Abu Bakr
Guest
Abu Bakr
Hey you Zionist roach Saudi is single handedly kicked Iran hezboshaitan and houthis decades of war and you still can't enter Saudi, why don't you attack Israel? Still afraid of them hahahahahah

2019-09-23 01:05
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Considering the size of Iran, the Arabian peninsula and the Sahara zone, it's time to consider the overpopulation of both India and China. By using Zionist water technology, we can make all this green and move 600 millions Indians and 300 millions Chinese (China has 250-300M unemployed people) here… Count on Indians and Chinese to deal as much as Nasrallahs, the mullahs and the wahabbi/salafists… Just think at how the Jawans dealt with Pakis during the Kargil war : Pakis ended with 4000 dead (according to Nawaz Sharif himself)… India took only 8 prisoners! IMHO, Jawans know how to deal with Islamists…

2019-09-23 07:06
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
It actually would be terrible… For Nasrallah first : thanks to sanctions, Iran has already cut more than the half of Hezbollah's annual sponsoring from $700M to $300M Now Hezbollah has to rely on donation boxes in shops! +++"Your house is made of glass and your economy is made of glass. Like the glass cities in the UAE." => It's clear that since Nasrallah's "house" is made of reinforced concrete and deeply dug underground, it may not end levelled… The man in the bunker knows why he lives in a bunker for 12 years, doesn't he? Thus, there are only two options : 1/ Nasrallah is a coward 2/ Nasrallah is a wise man who knows that he's a target

2019-09-23 03:47
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
comment image
comment image
comment image

2019-09-23 10:20
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
comment image
comment image
comment image
comment image

2019-09-23 10:22
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Greek police make arrest in 1985 Hezbollah hijacking of TWA Flight 847 Lebanese citizen, named by local outlets as convicted terrorist Mohammed Ali Hammadi, nabbed for commandeering plane in bid to release 700 Shi'ite Muslims from Israeli custody. ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police said Saturday they have arrested a suspect in the 1985 Hezbollah hijacking of a flight from Athens that became a multi-day ordeal and included the slaying of an American. Police said a 65-year-old suspect in a 1985 hijacking and a 1987 abduction was arrested Thursday on the island of Mykonos in response to a warrant from Germany.

2019-09-23 10:18
jimbim
Guest
jimbim
Sputnik news is becoming more and more a copy of western MSM….displaying more and more western gossip and fake news.

2019-09-23 15:12
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Errr, Sputnik has ALWAYS been a "tabloïd" to compare with the Daily-Express. Even the Russians never took it for something "serious" and they've always been into fake-news.

2019-09-24 00:41