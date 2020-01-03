BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 P.M.) – The Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the retribution against the killers of the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani, “will be the secretariat” of all the resistance fighters around the world.
Sayyed Nasrallah said in a statement on Friday, “we will complete his path and we will work day and night to achieve his goals, and we will carry his flag in all squares and fronts.”
“The just retribution of those killed by criminals who are the worst villains of this world will be the responsibility, honesty and action of all the resistance fighters and mujahideen throughout the world,” he continued.
“American killers will not be able, God willing, to achieve any of their goals with this great crime. Rather, all of Hajj Qassem’s goals will be achieved by the greatness of his soul and blood and by his brothers, children, and students who resist and fight from all the peoples of our nation,” he added.
