BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, sat down for an interview on Tuesday to discuss a number of topics affecting Lebanon, Syria, and the region.

In an interview with Al-Nour Radio, which is broadcasted by Al-Manar TV, marking the twentieth anniversary of the Resistance and Liberation Day, the Hezbollah touched on the current economic crisis in Lebanon.

The Hezbollah leader called on the people and authorities to reach an agreement that will end the crisis and ease the suffering of the Lebanese people.

In regards to Syria, Nasrallah said that Israel failed to accomplish its goals inside the country.

One of those goals, he said, was to overthrow the government of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

Nasrallah said the failure of the armed groups in Syria has forced Israel to repeatedly attack the country and its forces.

“The Israeli enemy did not target us at the beginning, and it was providing support to the Syrian armed groups, not all the opposition,” deeming that “Israel’s venturing into a battle between the wars in Syria, was a victory for the axis of the resistance, and this is what made the Israeli resort to air strikes.”

Since 2011, Israel has carried out a large number of strikes inside Syria, which includes attacks on military installations, weapons storages, and convoys.

