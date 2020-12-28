BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, revealed that the late commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by Washington about a year ago, was the person responsible for bringing Russian-made Kornet guided missiles to Gaza.

Nasrallah said in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV on Sunday: “Hajj Qassem Soleimani and his team did not fail at anything that could be offered to Palestine at all levels.”

He stressed, “The delivery of Kornet missiles to the Palestinian resistance in Gaza was led by martyr Soleimani.”

Nasrallah also pointed out that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed to deliver the Kornet missiles to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza.

“The effort of Hajj Qassem Soleimani and the Quds Force in supporting the Palestinian resistance factions was far from the spotlight and behind the scenes.”

The Kornet is an anti-tank guided missile designed for use against battle tanks; it was first introduced for service with the Russian Army in 1998.

Soleimani was assassinated by the United States in the vicinity of the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd, 2020.

In December 2010, the Palestinians fired the Kornet missile for the first time at an Israeli Merkava 3 tank, which was participating in a patrol in the vicinity of Gaza.

Nasrallah’s comments on Sunday marked the first time that any leader from the Axis of Resistance has revealed who was behind the supply of Kornet missiles to Hamas and the PIJ.