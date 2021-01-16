BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, revealed on Friday, the details of his last meeting with the late Quds Force commander in the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Qassem Soleimani, before his assassination by the U.S. forces on January 3rd, 2020.

Nasrallah said, during a documentary episode entitled ” The Last Meeting”, shown by the Al-Manar TV, that “Soleimani, during his visit to Lebanon and meeting with Hezbollah leaders, made a phone call to the former deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, before leaving Lebanon.”

تصاویری از آخرین دیدار شهید سلیمانی با سیدحسن نصرالله pic.twitter.com/c0AUhDGzka — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 15, 2021

According to Nasrallah, “Soleimani asked Muhandis not to go to Baghdad International Airport to receive him, while the Muhandis insisted on receiving the Iranian general in person, until he was assassinated in an American air raid in the vicinity of Baghdad airport.”

صور قد تشكل مفاجأة للبعض…

ربما لان أحداً لم يشاهدها من قبل…

صور تعكس بعضاً من أجواء لقاءات العمل الكثيرة والمتكررة بين الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله وقائد قوة القدس الراحل الشهيد الحاج قاسم سليماني#اللقاء_الأخير ,, pic.twitter.com/5pfggPEUy0 — أصحاب الطلقة الأخيرة! (@AAduVEQDNwMANMb) January 15, 2021

The documentary episode published, “Exclusive photos of Qassem Soleimani’s presence with Hassan Nasrallah, where the Iranian general appeared in front of a map of the Middle East.” Nasrallah commented, saying: “Qassem Soleimani was present in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Afghanistan, to repel plots in these countries.”

Soleimani and Muhandis were assassinated in a U.S. raid outside the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd, 2020; this would prompt a powerful response from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who fired several missiles toward the American forces at two bases in Iraq.