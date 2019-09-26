BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah posed next to Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khameni and the Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Suleimani in an undated photo that was posted on the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader’s official website.

While the photo’s date is unknown, it is believed that the Hezbollah leader visited Iran in the past three months.

Advertisements