BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, recently held a meeting with Zainab Qassem Soleimani, daughter of the late commander of the Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the U.S. in Baghdad.

According to Iran’s IRNA, the Hezbollah leader said: “God honored the martyr Qassem Soleimani with jihad and martyrdom, and sealed him with the most beautiful consequence.”

البيوت العنكبوتية لاميركا والصهيونية ستنهار pic.twitter.com/Zu1Bf5Vw8I — زینب سلیمانی | Zeinab Soleimany (@Ze_Soleimany) January 28, 2020

During the early hours on January 3rd, the U.S. Armed Forces carried out a drone strike on a vehicle carrying Soleimani, the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and a few other officials near the Baghdad International Airport.

On January 8, Iran launched a missile attack on two military bases in Iraq , including the Ain Al-Assad base, which includes about 1,500 US soldiers.

While initially denying any casualties, the Pentagon later revealed that at least 34 soldiers were wounded as a result of this attack.

