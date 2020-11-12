BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in a speech to commemorate Martyrs Day, expressed his happiness over “the fall of Trump.”

The Hezbollah leader cited the reasons for his joy over the U.S. President’s loss in the elections, with the first being his “brazen crime” against the late leader of Iran’s Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani and the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units) Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Nasrallah considered Trump’s exit as “the fall of one of the three sides of the deal of the century represented by Netanyahu and Bin Salman,” as he put it, indicating that Trump’s policy in the various files had failed “especially with regard to the Palestinian issue.”

Nasrallah said: “The advantage of the Trump government is that it presented the true face of the United States in terms of murder, corruption, arrogance and criminality” against the peoples of the world, and that the Trump government “is the most criminal, arrogant and rotten.”

He emphasized that the only priority for American governments is “to protect Israel” and to preserve “its military superiority.”

Regarding the results of the American elections, Nasrallah indicated that they will not change anything in the region, “because they are all racing to protect Israel,” considering that what happened in the American elections was a scandal for American democracy and the Republican Party, and that after these elections, “no one looks at us with American democracy” neither inside America nor outside it.