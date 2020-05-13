BEIRUT,LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Secretary-General of the Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said that there are no Iranian military forces in Syria, but rather there are Iranian advisors and experts.
The Secretary-General said that in Syria there have been Iranian advisers and experts since 2011, in more numbers than before the war, but there are no Iranian military forces.
Nasrallah’s comments came on the fourth anniversary of Mustafa Badreddine’s assassination in Syria, where he made it clear in a televised speech that Iran, Hezbollah and the resistance factions came and fought in Syria, and Iran is not fighting any struggle for influence with anyone, including Russia.
Nasrallah clarified that after the liberation of the Badia Al-Sham region and the opening of the road to Aleppo, and the end of the Damascus battle, it was decided that the military personnel would return to their country two years ago, stressing that removing Iranian advisors, resistance factions, and Hezbollah from Syria would be a goal that would not be achieved.
The U.S. and Israel have both demanded that the Iran and Hezbollah withdrawal their military personnel from Syria; however, the Islamic Republic maintains that their forces are there at the request of the Syrian government.
