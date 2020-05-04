BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said that the German ban and the designation of the party as a terrorist group is “a surrender to the American will”.
Sayyed Nasrallah said that the German decision to declare Hezbollah a “terrorist organization” was expected, adding that it is also expected that other European countries will make a similar decision.
The Hezbollah Secretary-General stressed, in a televised speech on Monday, “The German decision to include Hezbollah as a terrorist organization was expected, and was preceded by decisions by some European countries. It is also expected that European countries will take action of the same kind.”
Sayyed Nasrallah said that “the German authorities did not provide any evidence of terrorist activities from Hezbollah, which confirms that the decision is political and is to satisfy Israel and America, and we have not relied for years on finding organizations for us in the countries of the world, especially Europe and Latin America.”
Last Thursday, German police raided mosque associations suspected to have links with Hezbollah and banned all of the group’s activities and classified them as a terrorist organization, a move long demanded by Israel and the United States.
In a statement, the German Ministry of the Interior stated that the decision means banning Hezbollah symbols in gatherings, publications or the media, and the possibility of confiscating the group’s assets.
Israel, which has been pressing with the United States on Germany to ban Hezbollah, praised the move and urged the rest of the European Union to follow suit.
The European Union classifies Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist group, but it is not the case for their political wing.
