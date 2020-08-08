BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The General-Secretary of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, denied in a televised statement on Friday, that his organization had any weapons at the Port of Beirut, against the background of the big explosion that occurred last Tuesday.

Nasrallah said that Hezbollah does not have any weapons at the Port of Beirut, ‘categorically’ denying that his party has any “weapons, rockets, guns, bombs, bullets or a nitrate warehouse.”

Regarding the allegations of some media outlets that the party has weapons at the Beirut Port, Nasrallah stressed that “none of that at all, neither now nor in the past, should not be based on these slanders, lies and unjust deception.”

The Hezbollah leader pointed out the need to know the truth, “Otherwise, there is a crisis of a system or even a crisis of an entity” in the country, stressing that “this is a moment of solidarity and not a political settlement.”

Nasrallah referred to the state of “collective solidarity in terms of donations, initiatives and sympathy despite all the crises the country is experiencing,” hoping that “everyone will be able to withstand, patience and the will to overcome this ordeal.”

Commenting on the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, Nasrallah expressed his positive outlook, saying: “We look positively at Macron’s visit or any hand that provides aid and assistance to Lebanon at that time.”

On Friday, the Lebanese Minister of Public Health, Hamad Hassan, reported that the death toll from the Beirut explosion, which occurred last Tuesday, has risen to 154, making this one of the deadliest tragedies in Lebanon in recent memory.