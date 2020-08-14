BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, commemorated the 2006 War between his organization and Israel, which began on July 12th and ended on August 14th, 2006.

“I congratulate our peoples and all the free people of the world in memory of the divine victory in the July 2006 war,” he said in a speech on Friday.

The Hezbollah leader commemorated the Hezbollah leaders, Hajj Imad Mughnieh and Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine, along with the late commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

According to Nasrallah, these three men helped form the central command of the Hezbollah forces during the 2006 War.

He also thanked “all the fighting resistance who were involved for 33 days on the various fronts,” as well as “the most important thanks to the people who stood firm in the war, and those who were displaced and patient in places of displacement.”

Nasrallah expressed his thanks to “Syria, the leadership, the state and the people, for hosting the Lebanese displaced in the July War, as well as the countries that stood by Lebanon and all the free people of the world who expressed their support for us in the July War.”

He pointed out that “33 days during which the resistance and its people were steadfast and patient until the Israeli enemy was forced to stop its aggression and retreat from its conditions.”

He noted that the 2006 War had “major strategic results in the military, security, political and cultural sectors in the battle of understanding, awareness and will.”

Nasrallah emphasized that “the first result of the July War was the failure of the new Middle East project that America was running.”

As for the second result of the war, it was “revealed the level of weakness and slackness in the leadership of the Israeli enemy and its military and security systems.”

He explained that “it was supposed to defeat Lebanon and enter the American hegemony and then topple Syria, then to overthrow the Islamic Republic in Iran and then liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

Nasrallah stressed that “the effects of the military, security and psychological defeat that the Israeli enemy received in the July War are still present and strongly in this time.”

In his speech, he said, “The Israeli enemy knows that any future military war will not be able to weaken Hezbollah.”

He said, “Until today, we hear the following offer. Let Hezbollah give up the resistance, and then we will cancel the terrorism list, and they will fight to be in the government, and we will be the best friend of America, Europe and the Arabs.”

And he added: “If I tell the Americans that we will not fight Israel, they will write us off the terrorist lists, even if we continue to intervene in the region. They are not concerned with the resistance except that it is fighting Israel.”

The Hezbollah leader then turned his attention to the recent peace deal between the UAE and Israel.

Nasrallah added the peace deal was done to help U.S. President Donald Trump for the upcoming election, while slamming the UAE for normalizing relations with Israel.