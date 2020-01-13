BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) – The Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said that the response to the assassination of Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, is not a single operation, but the start of a long process to expel the Americans from the Middle East.

“The response to the assassination of Soleimani is not a single operation, but a long path that should lead to the removal of America from the Middle East,” the Hezbollah leader said, pointing out that the “Ayn al-Assad operation was a military step that revealed the reality of the Iranian military capability and expresses great courage, and it is a strong message for everyone who wants to deal with America against Iran.”

Nasrallah emphasized that “the funeral of Qassem Soleimani in Iran terrorized Trump and his administration.”

He continued, “The most fake president in the history of the United States of America is Trump”, pointing out that “Qassem Soleimani was not planning to bomb American embassies.”

Previously, the Trump administration – specifically, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. President Donald Trump – claimed that Soleimani and the late Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, were plotting to attack the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

Trump said they would not allow this to happen, so his administration made the call to assassinate the two men and several officials that were traveling with them on January 3rd.

