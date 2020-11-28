BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The response to the assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is in the hands of Iran, the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem said in an interview with Al-Manar TV on Friday.
Qassem said, “We condemn this sinful attack and believe that the response to this crime is in the hands of those concerned with Iran, but it is a title of honor and dignity, and we are not shaken by the assassinations.”
He continued: “My condolences to Imam Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the Revolutionary Guards and the Iranian people, on the occasion of the martyrdom of the world martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the hands of those sponsored by America and Israel, and this is part of the war on Iran, the Free World and Palestine.”
The Iranian media had announced on Friday, the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who worked as head of the Research and Innovation Authority at the Iranian Ministry of Defense.
Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said shortly after the assassination that there are clear indications that Israel was involved in the assassination of the Iranian scientist.
