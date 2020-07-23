BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – A Lebanese media analyst close to Hezbollah revealed that the latter “does not hide where and how its operatives are martyred, and that they began preparing to respond to the assassination of one of its leaders two days ago by a raid targeting Syrian territory.”

The director of the Lebanese media center, Salem Zahran, tweeted on Wednesday:

“Last year’s incident when Hezbollah responded to the Aqraba raid by targeting a military vehicle on the way Aviveem barracks, the killing and wounding became valid. My assessment of the preparation for the response has begun and the rest of the work is only subject to field accounts.”

Zahran’s comments also coincide with earlier reports from Al-Jadeed TV about the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) raising their alert levels near the Lebanese border this month.

Israeli commentators have recently mentioned the comments made by Hezbollah last summer, in which the Secretary-General of the Lebanese organization, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, declared that they would inevitably respond to every assassination carried out in Lebanon or outside it.

Hezbollah mourned the loss of Ali Mohsen earlier this week, when the Israeli Defense Forces fired several missiles from an aircraft in the occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli missiles struck the southern part of Damascus, wounding at least seven Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and killing Mohsen.

