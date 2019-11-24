BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – Hezbollah is preparing its forces for a major confrontation with Israel in the near future, the Ynet news site reported on Saturday.

Citing military sources, the publication said Hezbollah has taken final steps to ensure that their forces are prepared for this confrontation with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

The newspaper reported that Hezbollah tried to shoot down an Israeli plane, and that its troops returned from Syria with sophisticated weaponry, pointing out that the Israeli northern command did not rule out the possibility of an attack against Israel that would divert attention from the ongoing Lebanese protests.

According to the newspaper, Hezbollah and its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah were more daring to respond to the recent Israeli attacks. They said that Hezbollah has also used Russian Kornet missiles against Israel, something they hadn’t done since the 2006 War

Because of their 130-kilometer-long border with Lebanon, the Israeli army is reportedly preparing for any attacks from Israel’s “first enemy in the Middle East,” represented by Hezbollah.

The newspaper considered that Hezbollah’s daring attacks is a boldness that the country has not seen in many years compared to international forces.

Israeli military commentator Yoav Zeitoun and journalist Pediot Aharonot pointed out that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s recent speeches and statements indicate his organization’s intention to attack Israel.

The newspaper warned of the seriousness of the situation in the northern front, in particular, as the Hezbollah forces have returned from Syria more powerful and experienced, as well as brought modern weapons back with them.

