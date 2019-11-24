BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – Hezbollah is preparing its forces for a major confrontation with Israel in the near future, the Ynet news site reported on Saturday.
Citing military sources, the publication said Hezbollah has taken final steps to ensure that their forces are prepared for this confrontation with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
The newspaper reported that Hezbollah tried to shoot down an Israeli plane, and that its troops returned from Syria with sophisticated weaponry, pointing out that the Israeli northern command did not rule out the possibility of an attack against Israel that would divert attention from the ongoing Lebanese protests.
According to the newspaper, Hezbollah and its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah were more daring to respond to the recent Israeli attacks. They said that Hezbollah has also used Russian Kornet missiles against Israel, something they hadn’t done since the 2006 War
Because of their 130-kilometer-long border with Lebanon, the Israeli army is reportedly preparing for any attacks from Israel’s “first enemy in the Middle East,” represented by Hezbollah.
The newspaper considered that Hezbollah’s daring attacks is a boldness that the country has not seen in many years compared to international forces.
Israeli military commentator Yoav Zeitoun and journalist Pediot Aharonot pointed out that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s recent speeches and statements indicate his organization’s intention to attack Israel.
The newspaper warned of the seriousness of the situation in the northern front, in particular, as the Hezbollah forces have returned from Syria more powerful and experienced, as well as brought modern weapons back with them.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.