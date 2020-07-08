BEIRUT,LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah revealed on Tuesday that his organization is in talks with the Lebanese government about the possibility of Iran supply Lebanon with fuel.
“We have started a discussion … and we have presented the Lebanese officials, in a quiet manner away from the media, to see this option and where it can lead.”
He continued: “This option has very big blessings on the assets of the Lebanese Central Bank, on banks, on depositors, on agriculture, on industry, on electricity plants … on the value of the national currency and on the trade balance. This will be detailed later, but this is a path now underway.”
The Hezbollah leader said Iran will announce its official opinion on the matter at an appropriate time.
Lebanon is suffering from an ongoing financial crisis and a severe shortage of currency. The Lebanese pound has lost about 80% of its value since last October.
