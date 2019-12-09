BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – One of the members of Hezbollah’s Central Council stated this week that Hezbollah is always preparing for potential confrontations with Israel.
According to the Ahlul Bayt News Agency, the Central Council member, Sheikh Nabil Qawouk, warned Israel to not attempt to isolate or besiege the party, as they are always preparing to deter their attacks.
In regards to the ongoing crisis in Lebanon, Sheikh Qawouk called for a new government that has support from all national parties, while not being subdued by U.S. pressures.
Lastly, similar to the stance of Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sheikh Qawouk stressed that the ongoing crisis should not last much longer, as it does not serve Lebanon’s national interest.
