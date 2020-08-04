BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Telegraph said in a detailed report published on Sunday that Hezbollah is training a “cyber army” whose influence will stretch to the Gulf.
According to the report published by the British newspaper, Hezbollah has conducted training sessions for some individuals since 2012, during which they learned how to digitally manage photos, manage large numbers of fake social media accounts, create videos, and avoid censorship on Facebook content.
The operatives are allegedly training in several countries, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Syria.
According to the newspaper, which quoted a person named Mohammad (a nom de guerre), the latter was alerted to the need not to talk about his trip to Beirut, where he noted that the operatives underwent a ten-day course fully monitored by cameras.
Since the end of his training in 2015, Mohammad (from Iraq) sent scores of people to Beirut to receive training, and helped create new teams of social media professionals, the newspaper said.
The newspaper quoted a person who performed the courses and is currently working with an Iraqi political party, who requested that his name be withheld, as he indicated that these people were trained to create fake accounts on social media, and that “the people we sent developed their skills in Beirut and when they came back they started training activists inside Iraq.”
Hezbollah has not responded to these claims by The Telegraph; however, it should be noted that the group does not permit its members to share intel or give statements to the media.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.