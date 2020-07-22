BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – On Tuesday evening, Hezbollah mourned one of its fighters, who was killed by an airstrike launched by the Israeli Air Force in the southern suburbs of Damascus.
According to Al-Mayadeen TV, Hezbollah mourned the death of Ali Kamal Mohsen, after he was killed in the Israeli raid on Tuesday evening.
Previously, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that 7 soldiers were wounded and some material damage was caused by the missile strikes launched by Israel on southern Damascus.
A source from the Syrian military said their air defense forces were able to intercept some of the Israeli missiles; however, a few managed to hit their intended targets, which caused powerful explosions in the Sahnaya suburb and its surroundings.
Due to the limited information available about Hezbollah’s activities in Syria, the death of its fighters is often unknown until the Lebanese organization makes a statement.
This latest Israeli attack comes just weeks after their air force used Lebanese airspace to bomb several inside Syria.
