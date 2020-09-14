BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Sunday, a British newspaper claimed that there is coordination and a relationship between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and a banned European military organization.
The British newspaper, Sunday Times, stated in its report that “British intelligence has reached, after updating my assessment, that an alliance may have emerged between Hezbollah and the new Irish Republican Army,” according to which the Lebanese party would supply its Irish counterpart with money and weapons.
The newspaper pointed out that “the assessment was based on evidence gathered by an agent in the British MI-5 intelligence service, and included the army active as a military organization to liberate Northern Ireland from British rule and reunify it with the Irish Republic.
Hezbollah has not commented on these allegations from the British newspaper.
The IRA, including its political wing, Sinn Fein, has long supported the Palestinian cause, which made the Irish group one of the most important allies to Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), in particular, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and Fatah factions of the PLO.
