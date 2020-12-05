BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Hezbollah’s official media wing, Al-Manar, released a new video on Friday evening that showed one of the Lebanese organization’s drones capturing footage of an Israeli command center along the Upper Galilee region’s border.

In an episode on Al-Manar TV’s “Secrets of Second Liberation, the Hezbollah drones capture footage of the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) command centers in Brannite and Ruwaysat Al-Alam, which are both in the Upper Galilee and occupied-Sheba’a Farms regions.

According to Al-Manar, the drones managed to capture the footage of the command centers without disruption, despite the fact that the Israeli Defense Forces were reportedly carrying out drills along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the drones likely captured the footage within Lebanese territory, Hezbollah’s video was meant to show their technological capabilities, while also highlighting holes in Israel’s border security.

Earlier this week, Israel increased its aerial presence over Lebanon, as their drones and warplanes flew as far north as Jbeil (Byblos) and as far east as the Syrian border, with locals reporting low altitude flights taking place for a short period of time.

At the same time, the Lebanese Air Force conducted rare night sorties, amid fears of a new conflict between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hezbollah.

These moves come at a time of great tension in the region, as the Islamic Republic of Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the assassination of the nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, near the city of Tehran on November 27th.

Israel has not commented on the assassination; however, several Iranian officials have already accused them of playing a part in the assassination.