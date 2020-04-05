BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – A Hezbollah commander that was reportedly close to the late Quds Force leader Major-General Qassem Soleimani has been assassinated in southern Lebanon this week, the Iran-based Tasnim News Agency reported.
The news report said that the Hezbollah commander, Ali Mohammed Younis, was assassinated in southern Lebanon overnight.
According to reports, his body was found by the side of a road with stab and gunshot wounds between the towns of Qaqiyat al-Jisr and Zutar al-Gharbiya to the south of Nabatiyeh.
The reports also mention that Younis was a close associate of Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force who was killed in a US airstrike in January.
A video that has recently appeared on Twitter shows a minaret announcing Younis’s death in southern Lebanon.
On 3 January, a US drone strike authorised by President Trump killed Soleimani and Shia militia commander Abu Mahdi Muhandis who both were in a car at the Baghdad International Airport.
Washington claimed that both targets were involved in an attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad in late December.
As Soleimani’s assassination led to a major escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington, Iran responded by launching airstrikes against two Iraqi military bases housing US troops.
Though the strikes caused no deaths or serious injuries, the Pentagon later reported that at least 109 US service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.
Source: Sputnik, Tasnim
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.