BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 A.M.)  – Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah rallied on crowds in Beirut’s Ashura Square on Tuesday with a televised address celebrating the 12th anniversary of the end of the 2006 war with Israel.

Nasrallah hailed the success of the Lebanese resistance movement during the 33-day war which claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Lebanese people and 165 Israelis.

He told the crowd, “If they want war, welcome, we are not afraid of war and ready for it and we will win it.’’

Full Transcript:

SOT, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic) “The resistance today in Lebanon with its weapons, equipment, capabilities, experience, , and faith and courage is stronger than ever since its inception.”

SOT, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic) “If they want war, welcome, we are not afraid of war and ready for it and we will win it’’

SOT, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic) “Iran today is stronger than ever and is the strongest in the region and its regime is strong and stable and protected by the Iranian people .”

 

Credit: Ruptly

News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

PELON
Guest
PELON
HEZBOLLA THE NIGHTMARE OF THE CRIMINAL REGIME OF ISRAHELL, 12TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DEFEAT OF ISRAHELL IN THE HANDS OF HEZBOLLA

2018-08-15 03:52
Daeshbags Sux
Nasrallah is a traitor, he sold his country to Khamenei and the far more criminal regime of Iran. Moreover, they're bigots, their place is not in this world. They can always go live with their seitan-god, gods or goddesses, the world can do without such morons, in fact,, the world always does better without useless bigots, especially fanatical ones . No discrimination : ayatolrablahs, mullahs, wahharabids, salafascists, they're all the same, and they're worst than the Crusaders, the Mongols and the Zionists united because all these bigots are pigs, monkeys or Schweinhund. Let's all throw our shoes to their heads…

2018-08-15 19:42
n.md.14
kudos to the party of God

2018-08-15 04:11
Daeshbags Sux
Nasrallah = big mouth, small dïck. In 35 years, these leeches didn't even managed to seize a square metre of Israel, but they sold the country and even twice! 1st to Hafez al-Assad, then to Khamenei, moreover, since Khamenei doesn't pays enough, only about 60-70% of needed funding, he sold the remainder to Colombian and Mexican drug cartels… Hey, the biggest cocaine ring in western Europe was handled by Hezbollah! Someone selling his country has a name here : TRAITOR! It's the party of Dog! Hassan 'Dog' Nasrallah! Thus, he's not as rich as Hammas or PLO leaders, he's just a millionaire, not a billionaire.

2018-08-15 19:52
Daeshbags Sux
"We did not think, even one percent, that the capture would lead to a war at this time and of this magnitude. You ask me, if I had known on July 11 … that the operation would lead to such a war, would I do it? I say no, absolutely not," – Hassan Nasrallah, Aug.27th 2006 On July 11th, 2006, Hezbollah had 2,000 active members and a few thousands in reserve. 33 days later, they had 2,100+ casualties including about 750 dead. Nasrallah called to every world+regional powers, even promising to disarm Hezb miitary branch, to have UNSC order a ceasefire. Israel had 165 casualties, including 121 soldiers. Hezbollah lost 100% of its military capabilities, and it took 10 years to rebuild it. Nasrallah is a big mouth, small dïck.

2018-08-15 20:02