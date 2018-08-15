BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 A.M.) – Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah rallied on crowds in Beirut’s Ashura Square on Tuesday with a televised address celebrating the 12th anniversary of the end of the 2006 war with Israel.
Nasrallah hailed the success of the Lebanese resistance movement during the 33-day war which claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Lebanese people and 165 Israelis.
He told the crowd, “If they want war, welcome, we are not afraid of war and ready for it and we will win it.’’
Full Transcript:
SOT, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic) “The resistance today in Lebanon with its weapons, equipment, capabilities, experience, , and faith and courage is stronger than ever since its inception.”
SOT, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic) “If they want war, welcome, we are not afraid of war and ready for it and we will win it’’
SOT, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic) “Iran today is stronger than ever and is the strongest in the region and its regime is strong and stable and protected by the Iranian people .”
Credit: Ruptly
