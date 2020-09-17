US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales on Thursday accused Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese movement, of stockpiling across Europe ammonia nitrate – an explosive fertiliser that destroyed the port in Beirut.
“Today the US government is unveiling new information about Hezbollah presence in Europe. Since 2012 Hezbollah has established caches of ammonium nitrate throughout Europe. Today I can reveal that some caches has been moved from Belgium to France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Switzerland,” Sales said during a webinar. “I can also reveal that significant ammonium nitrate caches have been discovered and destroyed in France, Greece, Italy. We have reasons to believe that this activity is still underway.”
The US diplomat claimed that Hezbollah’s intention is to use the substance as a weapon for carrying out major terror attacks if such orders come from its Iranian patrons.
“The question than becomes ‘Why would Hezbollah stockpile ammonium nitrate on European soil?’ Answer is clear – Hezbollah has put these weapons in place so that it conduct major terror attacks whenever… Tehran deems necessary,” Sales said.
He called a blast that rocked Lebanon’s capital in August and destroyed its port “a vivid reminder of how dangerous ammonium nitrate can be.” Sales said that the revelations show that more European countries “need to act now” to outlaw Hezbollah in its entirety – without making distinction between its military wing and political leadership.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.