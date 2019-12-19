BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – Lebanese Minister of Parliament Mohammad Raad announced on behalf of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, that the latter named Hassan Diab to head the next government.

“We hope he will succeed in his national duties, should the majority of parliament members choose to nominate him,” Raad said in his statement.

Diab’s nomination comes just hours after the ex-Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced that he was not going to form another government, adding that he was removing his name from the premiership candidacy.

MP Farid Haikal Al-Khazen said, on behalf of the National Bloc, “Our opinion was essential that the government be headed by Saad Hariri or whoever he calls for national considerations.”

He added, “After Hariri’s withdrawal, we are convinced that the country cannot continue without a government in this difficult circumstance, and that is why we decided to choose a clean, technocratic figure who is Hassan Diab.”

