BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:25 P.M.) – Hezbollah announced on Wednesday their health emergency plan to assist the people as they combat the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the statement, Hezbollah’s emergency plan will include free testing for the coronavirus at hospitals, along with free treatment for anyone infected with the illness.

Furthermore, Hezbollah has deployed 24,500 doctors, nurses, EMTs, and medical professionals to assist the people in this critical time.

This move comes after Lebanon began implementing curfews and a mass quarantine across the country.

