BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:25 P.M.) – Hezbollah announced on Wednesday their health emergency plan to assist the people as they combat the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the statement, Hezbollah’s emergency plan will include free testing for the coronavirus at hospitals, along with free treatment for anyone infected with the illness.

Furthermore, Hezbollah has deployed 24,500 doctors, nurses, EMTs, and medical professionals to assist the people in this critical time.

This move comes after Lebanon began implementing curfews and a mass quarantine across the country.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  US intensifies pressure against Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxListens Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Listens
Guest
Listens
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

try black tea several times a day, may work , if your immune system is in good shapel

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-26 21:05
Listens
Guest
Listens
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

black tea several times a day has worked for some. http://fourwinds10.com/siterun_data/health/holistic_alternative_medicine/news.php?q=1585232164

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-26 21:08
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

comment image
Most of the tea that is consumed in the West is black tea, therefore, UK should be sheltered… It isn’t at all! Even Prince Charles has been contaminated.
Seriously, if you believe tea can be effective against viruses, you’re seriously deluded!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-26 23:36