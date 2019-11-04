BEIRUT, LÍBANO (2:30 p.m.) – Hezbolá usó un misil antiaéreo de la era soviética para derribar un avión no tripulado militar israelí en el sur del Líbano la semana pasada, informó el lunes la publicación de aviación rusa Avia.Pro.
Según Avia.Pro, Hezbolá usó el misil antiaéreo 9K33 Osa (Wasp) de la era soviética para atacar el avión no tripulado militar israelí que volaba sobre la gobernación de Nabatieh del sur del Líbano el jueves pasado.
“No se sabe exactamente cómo se entregó el sistema de defensa aérea de Osa a Líbano; sin embargo, según algunos informes, al menos tres de estos complejos se entregaron a este país a través de Siria. Este hecho nos permite argumentar que ahora los vuelos militares israelíes sobrevuelan El Líbano es más inseguro, ya que este sistema de defensa aérea es capaz de alcanzar objetivos aéreos a distancias de hasta 10 kilómetros, con una velocidad máxima de 1.500 km / h “, informó Avia.Pro.
El Líbano no tiene ningún sistema de defensa aérea, por lo que Hezbolá probablemente recibió estos misiles de Siria e Irán.
Vale la pena mencionar que Hezbolá no ha usado misiles antiaéreos en el pasado; sin embargo, dada esta última respuesta, es muy probable que los usen nuevamente en el futuro.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.