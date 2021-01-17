BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The RIA Novosti Agency published a video of a helicopter belonging to the organizers of the Dakar Desert Rally 2021 mistakenly crashing into a Russian Kamaz Master truck, during the 12th and final stage of the rally on Friday.

It seems that the pilot of the helicopter made a mistake in calculating the safe distance he should leave between the Kamaz Master truck and his aircraft, but luckily no one was hurt.

The video shows the helicopter approaching the truck driven by Russian driver Anton Shepalov.

Fortunately, both the helicopter captain and Shepalov were able to avoid injury, as the incident, which could have been horrific, only caused minor damage.

The roof of Shibalov’s truck suffered some damage, and despite that, he continued the final stage until the end, to climb on the podium in second place behind compatriot Dmitry Sotnikov, who achieved first place in the general standings.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Kamaz Master team won the Dakar Desert Rally 2021 in the truck category, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia for the second time in a row between January 3rd and 15th.