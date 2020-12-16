BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Algerian media reported on Wednesday that a helicopter belonging to the Coast Guard crashed at sea, off the eastern coast of the state of Tibazah, west of the fishing port of Bouharoun.

According to the Al-Khabar newspaper, the crash was documented by cameras of local fishermen, who had seen the plane belonging to the National Center for Search and Rescue operations plunging directly towards the sea floor.

The incident occurred at a distance of about a nautical mile, between the districts of Bou Haroun and Ain Tagourait.

صيادون يباشرون عمليات البحث بعد سقوط المروحية في تيبازة. pic.twitter.com/S26mYGp25b — الخبر (@elkhabarlive) December 16, 2020

The boats of the marine coast guard station accompanied by the civil protection and volunteer fishermen rushed to the scene of the accident, while no information was received if the incident left victims.