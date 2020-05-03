BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Northeastern Syria is witnessing a heavy presence of U.S. helicopters and military aircraft amid reports of a new Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) prison break in Al-Hasakah.

According to reports, the flights are concentrated in the southern part of the city, where the Islamic State terrorists were said to have broken out from the Al-Ghuweiran Prison in the Industrial area of the administrative capital.

The reports said that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are attempting to restore calm to the area and arrest the Islamic State terrorists that are attempting to escape the Industrial District.

Furthermore, the U.S. military and SDF have since cordoned off the Industrial District to prevent any Islamic State terrorists from possibly escaping the capital city.

Today’s prison break by the Islamic State marks the second time this year that the terrorists inside this facility have managed to escape for a brief period.

