BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has conducted dozens of airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate these past 24 hours, as their warplanes continue to target areas controlled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their jihadist allies.
According to a field report from nearby Hama, the Russian Air Force began the day by targeting the jihadist positions inside the southern part of Idlib.
These strikes would result in several powerful explosions around the towns of Kafr Nabl, Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, and Kafr Sijnah.
More Russian airstrikes were reported inside the villages of Al-Haraki, Farwan, Al-Sayyadi, Al-Kinays, Tal Kursiyan, Al-Barsah, Hish, Halbah, and Rakaya.
This latest wave of airstrikes by the Russian Air Force comes just two days after the jihadist rebels launched an offensive to capture the town of ‘Aajaz and its surroundings in southeastern Idlib.
While the jihadist rebels were initially successful, the Syrian Army was able to reverse these gains on Sunday when they launched a big counter-offensive.
