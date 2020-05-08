BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Daraa Governorate witnessed heavy clashes last night when the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 5th Armored Division engaged a group of militants belonging to an opposition sleeper cell.

According to a field report from the Daraa Governorate, the Syrian Army’s 5th Armored Division attacked a group of militants around the town of Mazrib, resulting in casualties on both sides.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army moved in more forces around Mazrib following the overnight clashes with the militant forces.

A source from the Syrian Army said the military has moved in reinforcements from the Special Forces (Division 15), 4th Armored Division, and 9th Storming Division to conduct a major operation against the militants responsible for killing nine soldiers at a Mazrib checkpoint.

Since the death of these nine soldiers, the situation in Daraa has become very tense, with a large number of Syrian military personnel deploying to the governorate to increase security measures.

In the Summer of 2018, the Syrian Armed Forces, with Russian military support, launched a massive operation in the Daraa Governorate to retake this region of the country.

Within weeks of the operation, the Syrian Armed Forces were able to take full control of the Daraa Governorate after defeating the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the Yarmouk Valley and reaching an agreement with the militant groups in several towns and villages.

