BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – A heavy-laden Russian cargo ship was photographed this week heading to the Syrian port city of Tartous to deliver a large amount of military vehicles to the country’s armed forces.

According to maritime observer, Yoruk Isik, the Russian Ministry of Defense owned Oboronlogistika’s heavily-lade Russian flag Ro-Ro Sparta II transited the Bosphorus Strait this week en route for the port of Tartous along Syria’s coast.

Isik pointed out that the Russian flag ship was carrying a large amount of cargo, especially military vehicles that will likely be given to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies on the ground.

Russian Ministry of Defense owned Oboronlogistika‘s heavily laden Russian flag ro-ro Sparta II transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean en route from Novorossiysk to #Tartus #Syria carrying GAZ ГАЗ 66 шишига trucks for SyAA use & military cargo. pic.twitter.com/osF5aCi28r — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) May 28, 2020

The Russian Ministry of Defense has been replacing a lot of the Syrian Armed Forces’ vehicles that were destroyed by the Turkish Air Force during the latter’s large-scale attack in early March of this year.

The last Russian shipment brought a large number of armored vehicles, including tanks and APC (armored personnel carriers), which have since been given to the Syrian Armed Forces.

