BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Heavy clashes were reported on Saturday between the Pakistani and Indian armies at the Line of Control (LoC) that separates the two countries in the disputed Kashmir region.

According to the official media wing of the Pakistani military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian military deliberately targeted the border region with mortar and artillery fire.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations during the last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along the LOC deliberately targeting the civilian population,” a statement issued by ISPR reads.

According to the ISPR, Indian forces were engaged in the “indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons, which injured four civilians, including a 15-year-old girl.”

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching calibre, targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire,” ISPR added.

The Indian Ministry of Defense has yet to issue a statement regarding today’s clashes; however, over the last five days, they have accused the Pakistani Armed Forces of allowing militants to attack their army near the LoC.

Usual Porkistan crapaganda. BTW, they rebuilt the Balakot terrorism-training facilities. The military have to justify the fact they dilapidate 4% of GDP by making the public believing in an Indian threat while India didn’t started a single war since the country’s independence… Meanwhile, in Porkistan, any military over the captain level has at least a 300m² house with swimming pool and a tennis court… In fact, to put Porkistan out of its debt trap, it’d be necessary to reduce the military budget at the same % of GDP as Bangladesh : 1.2%, then cutting all state funding for “militants”. Doing… Read more »

