BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Heavy clashes were reported on Saturday between the Pakistani and Indian armies at the Line of Control (LoC) that separates the two countries in the disputed Kashmir region.

According to the official media wing of the Pakistani military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian military deliberately targeted the border region with mortar and artillery fire.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations during the last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along the LOC deliberately targeting the civilian population,” a statement issued by ISPR reads.

According to the ISPR, Indian forces were engaged in the “indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons, which injured four civilians, including a 15-year-old girl.”

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching calibre, targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire,” ISPR added.

The Indian Ministry of Defense has yet to issue a statement regarding today’s clashes; however, over the last five days, they have accused the Pakistani Armed Forces of allowing militants to attack their army near the LoC.

