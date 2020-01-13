BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – A series of intense clashes broke out last in the outskirts of Aleppo city, following a heavy attack on the provincial capital by the jihadist rebels that killed two civilians and wounded a dozen more.

According to a military source inside the city, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) engaged a group of jihadist rebels at the Rashideen 3 sector, resulting in heavy clashes for a couple hours last night.

The source said both sides suffered some casualties, but total number of dead and wounded is not known.

This is the first major clash between the jihadist rebels and Syrian Arab Army near the provincial capital this year.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is still amassing its forces inside western and southern Aleppo, as they prepare to launch a large-scale offensive against the jihadist rebels in the governorate.

The Syrian Army has called on the civilians in southern and western Aleppo to evacuate these areas through their humanitarian crossings that were setup in the governorate and nearby Idlib.

