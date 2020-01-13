BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – A series of intense clashes broke out last in the outskirts of Aleppo city, following a heavy attack on the provincial capital by the jihadist rebels that killed two civilians and wounded a dozen more.
According to a military source inside the city, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) engaged a group of jihadist rebels at the Rashideen 3 sector, resulting in heavy clashes for a couple hours last night.
The source said both sides suffered some casualties, but total number of dead and wounded is not known.
This is the first major clash between the jihadist rebels and Syrian Arab Army near the provincial capital this year.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is still amassing its forces inside western and southern Aleppo, as they prepare to launch a large-scale offensive against the jihadist rebels in the governorate.
The Syrian Army has called on the civilians in southern and western Aleppo to evacuate these areas through their humanitarian crossings that were setup in the governorate and nearby Idlib.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.