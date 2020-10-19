BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are once again on the attack in southern Karabakh, as their troops attempt to seize more ground from the Armenian-led Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).
According to the latest reports from the front, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are trying to advance north of Fuzuli, amid heavy resistance from the Artsakh Defense Army.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense has confirmed the clashes along the southern front, but specified that the Artsakh Defense Army is “wearing out” the Azerbaijani forces this afternoon.
“Heavy battles in the southern direction are ongoing. Our units are “wearing out” the adversary,” the Press Secretary for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, reported.
Prior to these clashes, the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that his country’s military captured 11 villages from the Armenian forces.
These alleged advances by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces come at a time when they agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire in the Karabakh region.
Despite their advances, Azerbaijan claims they did not violate the humanitarian ceasefire and placed blame on Armenia for the resumption of hostilities in this region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.