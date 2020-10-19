BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are once again on the attack in southern Karabakh, as their troops attempt to seize more ground from the Armenian-led Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).

According to the latest reports from the front, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are trying to advance north of Fuzuli, amid heavy resistance from the Artsakh Defense Army.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has confirmed the clashes along the southern front, but specified that the Artsakh Defense Army is “wearing out” the Azerbaijani forces this afternoon.

“Heavy battles in the southern direction are ongoing. Our units are “wearing out” the adversary,” the Press Secretary for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, reported.

Prior to these clashes, the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that his country’s military captured 11 villages from the Armenian forces.

These alleged advances by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces come at a time when they agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire in the Karabakh region.

Despite their advances, Azerbaijan claims they did not violate the humanitarian ceasefire and placed blame on Armenia for the resumption of hostilities in this region.