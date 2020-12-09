BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants launched several attacks across the northern region of Syria on Wednesday, prompting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to respond to these unprovoked hostilities.

According to a field source in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants launched several artillery shells and rockets toward the Tal Tamr countryside, which was later followed by heavy gunfire from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) troops that targeted the SDF fighters near the strategic Abu Rasin area.

The Syrian Democratic Forces responded to this assault by launching a swift counter-attack to drive back the Turkish-backed militants, which proved successful as the latter moved their troops back.

Meanwhile, at the Manbij front, the Turkish-backed militants continued their ceasefire violations by launching a number of artillery shells toward the troops of the Manbij Military Council. There was no confirmation about a mutual exchange of hostilities.

In northern Al-Raqqa, the Turkish Armed Forces attacked the ‘Ain ‘Issa countryside with a plethora of missiles and artillery, followed by several flybys with their drones.

The Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants have recently intensified their attacks east of the Euphrates, despite an ongoing ceasefire agreement that prohibits these hostilities.

The escalation by the Turkish Armed Forces also coincides with the return of their allied Syrian mercenaries, who spent two months in the Karabakh region fighting the Armenian forces on behalf of Azerbaijan.