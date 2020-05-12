BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The battle for southern Yemen continued on Tuesday when members of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces clashed inside the Abyan Governorate.

According to the latest reports from Abyan, the Southern Transitional Council and the Yemeni government forces have been involved in heavy clashes near the governorate’s administrative capital.

The clashes between the two former allies have recently intensified following the Southern Transitional Council’s decision to impose control over the entire southern capital, Aden.

This move led to clashes in several parts of southern Yemen, including a brief battle at the historical island of Socotra.

The Saudi-backed forces captured Socotra for approximately 24 hours before they made the decision to withdraw from this island.

