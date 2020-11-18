BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Idlib Governorate witnessed a new wave of violence in its southern countryside this week, when the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels traded heavy attacks on Wednesday.

According to a field source in the nearby Hama Governorate, the attacks broke out on Wednesday, when jihadist rebels from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) launched several artillery shells and rockets towards the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

The Syrian Arab Army then retaliated with their own barrage of missiles and artillery shells, hitting a number of sites across Jabal Al-Zawiya, including the town of Al-Bara’a, which has served as the base for militant attacks in the region.

These hostilities would last for several hours on Wednesday, despite the presence of Russian and Turkish military police in the demilitarized zone region of the Idlib Governorate.

The field source told Al-Masdar that the recent string of violence in southern Idlib has coincided with the buildup of jihadist rebels along the Jabal Al-Zawiya front-lines.