BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday afternoon, protesters gathered in the Lebanese coastal city of Tripoli to demonstrate against the government.

During the protest, some demonstrators began throwing stones at the defense building in Tripoli, which prompted the intervention of the Lebanese security forces.

According to the local media, the security forces responded by spraying the demonstrators with water after they tried to move toward the building.

Demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails at the Defense Square, hitting a vehicle belonging to the Lebanese security forces. In turn, the security forces threw tear gas bombs to disperse and drive away the demonstrators.

The demonstrators managed to destroy part of the northern wall of the defense building, and some riot police threw stones from the roof of the Serail building.

The reports noted that the Lebanese army personnel stood at the entrances of Abdel-Hamid Karami Al-Nour Square, adjacent to the Serail, without any interference.

Source: NBN

