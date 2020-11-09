BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – A series of heavy clashes broke out in southern Syria on Sunday, following a security operation that was carried out by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) inside the administrative capital of Daraa.

According to a field source in Daraa, the Syrian Army launched a security operation to crackdown on the jihadist sleeper cells operating inside the Al-Balad District of the administrative capital.

However, not long after the Syrian Army operation was launched, a number of militant sleeper cells attacked the security forces and Air Force Intelligence units around the Dara’a Governorate.

One such attack resulted in a number of deaths within the ranks of the Air Force Intelligence after militants from a reconciled rebel group carried out an attack in the town of Kirak.

Since this attack, the Syrian Arab Army has increased their presence in Daraa, which has prompted a number of clashes in the governorate.

A source at the 5th Division base in Izra’a told Al-Masdar that a number of militant sleeper cells have carried out attacks in response to the increased presence of the Syrian Arab Army troops.

The situation in southern Syria has remained relatively unstable since the June 2018 reconciliation agreement, which saw the departure of several militants to the Idlib Governorate.