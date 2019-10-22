BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A Free Syrian Army (FSA) sleeper cell launched new attacks inside the northern region of Daraa today, resulting in a series of heavy clashes with the Syrian security forces in the area.

According to a local source, the FSA militants attacked various checkpoints inside of Al-Sanamayn this morning, prompting the military to respond with their heavy weaponry to eliminate the threat.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army began deploying several units of reinforcements to the city of Al-Sanamayn to reestablish security and prevent any further attacks that could destabilize the northern Daraa.

Al-Sanamayn has witnessed heavy clashes in the past; however, Tuesday’s attack by the Free Syrian Army was considered the largest assault on the city this year.

The reconciliation agreement in the Daraa Governorate has faced a lot of issues since the turn of the year, as sleeper cells belonging to groups like the Free Syrian Army, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) continue to wreak havoc on the government’s checkpoints in southern Syria.