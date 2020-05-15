BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – A series of heavy clashes broke out in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Friday, following an exchange of artillery fire near the Kafr Nabl axis.

According to a field report from northwestern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) trades gunfire and rockets along the front-lines of southern Idlib this evening.

The report said the clashes took place near the towns of Kansafra, Al-Bara’, and Kafr Nabl, with no information about the total number of casualties both sides suffered.

These latest clashes come nearly a week after the jihadist rebels of Hurras Al-Deen carried out a deadly attack that killed over 30 Syrian Arab Army soldiers in the Al-Ghaab Plain.

This attack by the Hurras Al-Deen group prompted the Syrian Army to send several units of reinforcements to the southern region of Idlib and northwestern countryside of Hama.

While there is supposed to be a ceasefire in this part of the country, the two warring parties continue to exchange hostilities across the Hama and Idlib fronts.

