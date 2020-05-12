BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – A series of clashes broke out on Tuesday when the jihadist rebels launched a new attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Al-Ghaab Plain region.

According to a field report from northwestern Syria, the jihadist rebels launched artillery shells towards the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses in the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain; this prompted the SAA to return fire.

The two sides reportedly exchanged machine and light gunfire, despite an ongoing ceasefire that was brokered by the Russian and Turkish authorities on March 5th in Moscow.

These latest clashes come a few days after the jihadist rebels of the Hurras Al-Deen group launched a powerful attack that killed over 30 Syrian Arab Army soldiers in the town of Al-Tanjara.

The jihadist assault on Al-Tanjara was the deadliest attack launched on the Syrian Army’s positions since the ceasefire was reached at the start of March.

Prior to the jihadist raid, the two sides only exchanged artillery and rocket fire, with most of these attacks taking place along the southern front-lines in Idlib.

