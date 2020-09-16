BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Russian and Turkish military leaders in Syria met in the northwestern part of the country on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing situation.

According to a field source, the two sides are discussing the deteriorating ceasefire inside the Idlib Governorate and the safety of their patrols along the M-4 (Aleppo-Latakia) Highway.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels have traded attacks in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, resulting in casualties on both sides.

The clashes in southern Idlib first broke out last night, when the jihadist rebels launched an attack along the front-lines in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

Prior to the clashes, the Russian Air Force launched their largest attack in several months over the Idlib Governorate, targeting the jihadist positions north of the administrative capital.

Video footage captured from the town of Ma’arat Misreen showed explosions taking place in the area after the Russian warplanes heavily bombarded northern Idlib on Tuesday.