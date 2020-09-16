BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Russian and Turkish military leaders in Syria met in the northwestern part of the country on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing situation.
According to a field source, the two sides are discussing the deteriorating ceasefire inside the Idlib Governorate and the safety of their patrols along the M-4 (Aleppo-Latakia) Highway.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels have traded attacks in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, resulting in casualties on both sides.
The clashes in southern Idlib first broke out last night, when the jihadist rebels launched an attack along the front-lines in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
Prior to the clashes, the Russian Air Force launched their largest attack in several months over the Idlib Governorate, targeting the jihadist positions north of the administrative capital.
Video footage captured from the town of Ma’arat Misreen showed explosions taking place in the area after the Russian warplanes heavily bombarded northern Idlib on Tuesday.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.