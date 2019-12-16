BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – Heavy clashes broke out in downtown Beirut this evening, prompting the Lebanese security forces to deploy tear gas to disperse the crowd.

These clashes are still ongoing as the Lebanese security forces have yet to clear downtown area.

Below is the livestream courtesy of Al-Jadeed:

The clashes broke out after a video surfaced on social media of someone cursing the revered family members of the Prophet Muhammad.

