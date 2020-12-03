BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan witnessed clashes Thursday between police and protesters demanding the departure of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The demonstrators closed one of the central streets in Yerevan, while some of them sat in the middle of the road before the police intervened to break up the gatherings and arrest many protesters.

Yerevan: opposition protesters demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's departure moving from street to street, shutting each one down down briefly. pic.twitter.com/1n3UV36KPu — 301🇦🇲 (@301_AD) December 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Since November 10, the opposition parties have been organizing protest demonstrations in Yerevan demanding the resignation of Pashinyan because he signed, along with Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev, a statement stipulating a ceasefire in the Karabakh region and the deployment of Russian peace-keeping forces on the line of contact between the two sides, and the handover of part of the territories.

The opposition considers Pashinyan’s signature on the tripartite statement a “surrender”, as it holds him responsible for the social and economic problems in Armenia.

Pashinyan has said that he will not succumb to the pressure and resign, vowing to continue his premiership.