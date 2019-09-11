BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – Heavy clashes broke out this evening bewteen two Turkish-backed rebel groups in the northern part of the Aleppo Governorate, local opposition activists reported.

According to the reports, the clashes broke between factions of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army in the border city of Jarabulus.

No casualties have been reported.

The reason for the clashes has not been reported.

