BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 A.M.) – Heavy clashes broke out on Wednesday night between the Turkish-backed militants and Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the Al-Bab countryside of Aleppo.

According to reports from Aleppo, the YPG and Turkish-backed Syrian National Army traded attacks along the western front of Al-Bab, resulting in an intense exchange for a few hours.

The reports from both sides were conflicting, as they accused one another of starting the hostilities in this front-line area.